Inter Miami play their first game at the newly opened Nu Stadium against Austin FC, and while it’s still early in the season with only five matches gone, Miami look more balanced than in past campaigns while Austin have struggled to get going.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Nu Stadium

Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC kicks off on 5 Apr at 19:30 EST and 00:30 GMT.

Match preview

Inter Miami’s start to the season has been encouraging - three wins, a draw, and one defeat from five matches, with nine goals scored and eight conceded, leaving them third in the Eastern Conference. This will actually be their first home game of the 2026-27 campaign, and after a heavy opening loss to LAFC, they bounced back with a 3-2 win over New York City FC before the international break. That makes this fixture more than just another league game - it’s a chance to mark the stadium’s debut with a performance to remember.

Getty Images

Austin will be the first visitors to Nu Stadium, adding to the sense of occasion. They held LAFC to a goalless draw before the break, becoming the first team this season to shut out the Western Conference leaders, and now they’ll be aiming to spoil Miami’s party. The two sides have met twice before - Austin won 5-1 in 2022, and the following year they drew 1-1 - so Nico Estevez’s team will arrive determined to stay unbeaten against Miami while juggling a busy April schedule of league and cup fixtures.

Injury news

The major talking point for Inter Miami is Lionel Messi’s absence from training ahead of the match, although it was confirmed that the decision was planned to allow the Argentine additional recovery time following the international break. While, Facundo Mura trained separately on Thursday and could miss the contest.

Getty Images

For the visitors, four players have been ruled out, including Dani Pereira with a hamstring injury, Robert Taylor and Brandon Vazquez with knee problems, and Owen Wolff with a sports hernia. They are also monitoring the fitness of winger Jayden Nelson, who is battling a hamstring issue and remains doubtful for the trip to Miami.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MIA Last 2 matches AUS 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Inter Miami CF 1 - 1 Austin FC

Austin FC 5 - 1 Inter Miami CF 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: