TV channel and live stream options for Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App UK (Great Britain) Amazon Prime Video Australia beIN Sports Connect Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer Malaysia beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia France beIN Sports 2 Spain DAZN Spain Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany Middle East MBC Shahid, MBC Action South/Sub-Saharan Africa Azam Sports 2 HD (Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe) and MBC Shahid/MBC Action (Chad, South Sudan).

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the Bundesliga match on your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for accessing your home broadcaster from anywhere in the world. Watch live using the link below.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach for a Bundesliga clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach, with second place in the table at stake for the visitors.

Dortmund arrive in confident mood after a commanding 4-0 win over Freiburg last weekend, a result that underlined their credentials as genuine title contenders. Julian Ryerson delivered another standout performance in that game, his assist tally now placing him among the most productive defenders in the division this season.

Youth also impressed at Signal Iduna Park: Samuele Inacio, a recruit from Atalanta's academy, made his first Bundesliga start and earned immediate praise from teammates after 74 minutes on the pitch. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Mathis Albert came off the bench against Freiburg to become the youngest American to debut in the Bundesliga, underscoring Dortmund's impressive squad depth as the campaign enters its final weeks.

Gladbach, by contrast, have struggled for consistency. They have not won in their last five Bundesliga matches, drawing four and losing one, and sit 11th in the standings. Momentum is firmly with the visitors, though the home side will be motivated to end a difficult run.

With the Bundesliga season entering its closing stages, every point is crucial: Dortmund will be keen to keep the pressure on the leaders, while Gladbach need a positive result to boost confidence after a frustrating run.

Read on for broadcast details, live-stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply wish to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may hit geo-restrictions. That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, creates a secure, encrypted connection. By changing your virtual location to a country where the match is broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide follows, or consult our roundup of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Gladbach face a number of absences heading into this fixture. Tim Kleindienst, Tobias Sippel and Nico N'Goumou are injured, while Julian Castrop is suspended. No likely lineup has been announced, and this section will be updated closer to kick-off.

Dortmund are without Felix Nmecha through injury, though no suspensions are listed for the away side. As with Gladbach, no projected XI has been confirmed, and the team-news section will be updated as more information becomes available.

Form

Gladbach have gone five Bundesliga matches without a win, picking up one defeat and four draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 at home to Wolfsburg on April 25. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 3-3 with FC Koeln and 2-2 with FC Heidenheim, conceding freely while failing to convert those scoring returns into victories. Their only defeat came against RB Leipzig, a 1-0 loss on April 11. Across the five matches, Gladbach scored seven goals and conceded six.

Dortmund's form tells a sharply different story: they have won three of their last five Bundesliga matches, losing the other two. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over Freiburg on 26 April, their most convincing performance of the run. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 and Hamburger SV 3-2, with defeats to Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen representing the only blemishes. Dortmund scored ten goals across those five games and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting took place on 19 December 2025, when Dortmund won 2-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the five most recent fixtures, Dortmund have claimed three victories, with one draw and one Gladbach win. Dortmund have scored 11 goals in those games to Gladbach's seven, with the April 2025 clash at Signal Iduna Park ending 3-2 in Dortmund's favour.

Bundesliga table

In the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund sit second, while Borussia Moenchengladbach are 11th.

Here is a quick VPN guide to watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund today:

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and choose a server in the country where the broadcast is available (e.g., select a US server if you're in the UK and want to watch the US stream). Clear Cache: Your browser may retain your previous location. Clear cookies or refresh the browser for the new server settings to take effect. Finally, head over to your broadcaster's website or app and start streaming the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on a phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here's how to get the VPN running on your TV: