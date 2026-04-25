Bayern Munich host Barcelona at the Allianz Arena in the first-leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal, with the German side fresh from knocking out Manchester United and the Spanish champions arriving after dispatching Real Madrid.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona kick-off time

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona kicks off on 25 Apr at 12:15 EST and 17:15 GMT.

Match preview

Bayern Munich are daring to dream of their first-ever Women’s Champions League triumph, having battled their way back to the semifinals for the first time since 2020-21. They impressed in the league phase with 13 points from six matches, before edging Manchester United 5-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals - winning 3-2 at Old Trafford and following it up with a 2-1 success at the Allianz Arena. This marks their third appearance in the last four, though they will be desperate to avoid a repeat of past disappointments, having fallen to Barcelona in 2018–19 and Chelsea in 2020-21. Under Jose Barcala, the Bavarians are already celebrating a domestic double, with the Frauen-Bundesliga title secured in midweek against Union Berlin and the German Super Cup added earlier in the season.

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Barcelona, however, represent a formidable obstacle. Pere Romeu’s side are contesting a record eighth consecutive semi-final, having cruised through the league phase with 16 points before dismantling Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. They ran out 6-2 winners at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and then hit six unanswered at Camp Nou, underlining their dominance. The Blaugrana arrive in buoyant mood after sealing a seventh straight Liga F crown with a 4-1 derby victory over Espanyol, adding to their Spanish Super Cup triumph, and with a Copa de la Reina final against Atletico Madrid still to come.

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Key stats & injury news

Bayern Munich head into this semifinal missing a few key names, with Lena Oberdorf and Sarah Zadrazil both sidelined by long-term knee injuries, while Jovana Damnjanovic and Alara are also unavailable - though Alara has recently returned to training. Barcelona have their own concerns, as Laia Aleixandri remains out after a serious knee injury suffered in February, and although Aitana Bonmati is edging closer to a comeback following her layoff since November, the opening leg may arrive just a little too soon for the three-time Ballon d’Or winner.

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On the pitch, the numbers heavily favour the Spanish champions: they’ve advanced from all 19 of their two-legged ties in this competition and hammered Bayern 7-1 in October’s group stage clash. Still, Bayern’s strong home record in Europe this season suggests that Saturday’s meeting at the Allianz Arena could be far more competitive than past encounters.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Barcala Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Romeu

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: