Barcelona will be looking to tighten their hold on top spot in La Liga as they host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off on 22 Mar at 08:00 EST and 13:00 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona head into the weekend knowing they can stretch their lead at the top of La Liga. With Real Madrid not facing Atletico until Sunday night, three points here would push Barca seven clear and crank up the pressure on Alvaro Arbeloa’s men.

They arrive in fine spirits too, fresh off a wild 7-2 demolition of Newcastle in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. That result sealed an 8-3 aggregate triumph and booked their place in the quarter‑finals, where Hansi Flick’s side will meet Atletico. For now though, all eyes are on domestic business, with Barca chasing a fifth straight league win.

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The Catalans currently hold a four‑point cushion at the summit, boasting 23 wins, a single draw, and just four defeats from 28 matches. They’ve been prolific as well, racking up 77 goals. Historically, they’ve dominated Rayo Vallecano - 30 wins from 48 meetings - but the reverse fixture earlier this season ended 1-1.

Rayo come into this clash with momentum of their own. Despite losing 1-0 at home to Samsunspor in the Conference League, they advanced 3-2 on aggregate to the quarter‑finals. In La Liga, they’re unbeaten in six, including a 1-1 draw with Levante last time out. Inigo Pérez’s side sit 13th with 32 points - seven wins, 11 draws, and 10 defeats - comfortably above the drop zone but still nine points shy of the top six. Their most realistic path to Europe next season lies in going all the way in the Conference League.

Key stats & injury news

Barcelona will be without Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, and Frenkie de Jong - all sidelined with hamstring problems. On the brighter side, goalkeeper Joan García and defender Eric García are expected to feature, even though both had to come off against Newcastle in midweek.

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Rayo Vallecano have their own absences to manage. Nobel Mendy is suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw with Levante, while Diego Méndez remains unavailable through injury. The good news for Pérez’s squad is that no new knocks came out of their Europa Conference League tie on Thursday.

It’s worth noting Rayo have enjoyed success at Camp Nou before - they stunned Barcelona there in April 2022 and pushed them close again last season, losing only 1-0.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: