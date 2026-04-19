Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoSunderland
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Celine Abrahams

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Sunderland
Aston Villa
Sunderland
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news

The stakes couldn't be clearer as the midlands sun sets over Villa Park, where Aston Villa looks to solidify their top-four credentials against a resilient Sunderland side hungry to cause an upset.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Aston Villa vs Sunderland as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Aston Villa vs Sunderland kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Sunderland kicks off on 19 Apr at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

This encounter feels like a clash of two very different narratives as the Premier League enters the home stretch of the 2025/26 season. Aston Villa, under the tactical mastery of Unai Emery, are currently in the driver's seat for Champions League qualification, sitting in fourth place with just six games left to play. However, they come into this one balancing a heavy schedule, having just fought through a gruelling Europa League quarterfinal second-leg against Bologna. There’s always the risk of a European hangover, and that’s exactly what Sunderland will be hoping to exploit. 

Aston Villa FC v Bologna FC 1909 - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Leg TwoGetty Images

The Black Cats have proven to be a tough nut to crack this season, evidenced by the 1-1 draw they ground out against Villa back in September. While Villa Park has been a fortress for much of the campaign, Emery will be demanding clinical finishing to ensure they don't drop points at a stage where every slip-up feels monumental.

Key stats & injury news

Historically, this has been a fixture of fine margins, with both meetings this season and several recent encounters ending in draws. Sunderland, however, will have to defy a historical hoodoo at Villa Park, as they've traditionally struggled to find the back of the net in this corner of Birmingham. 

Turning to the treatment room, Villa fans will be sweating on the fitness of star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who withdrew from the warm-up against Forest last week with a calf twinge; though he returned to training for the midweek European tie, he remains a late-call decision. They are also missing Jadon Sancho and Boubacar Kamara, while Ross Barkley and Alysson are unavailable. 

Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Sunderland has their own headaches, notably at the back where Dan Ballard is sidelined with a hamstring issue until late April. They are also without Romaine Mundle and backup keeper Simon Moore, meaning the pressure will be squarely on Anthony Patterson to keep the Villa frontline at bay.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSUN
23
E. Martinez
2
M. Cash
14
P. Torres
4
E. Konsa
22
I. Maatsen
6
R. Barkley
27
M. Rogers
7
J. McGinn
24
A. Onana
8
Y. Tielemans
11
O. Watkins
22
R. Roefs
20
N. Mukiele
15
O. Alderete
17
Reinildo
13
L. O'Nien
34
G. Xhaka
11
C. Rigg
27
N. Sadiki
28
E. Le Fee
19
H. Diarra
9
B. Brobbey

4-2-3-1

SUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

SUN

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting