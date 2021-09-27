It's a reunion of sorts for Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola...

Paris Saint-Germain will be out for revenge when they welcome Manchester City to the Parc des Princes for Tuesday’s Champions League game.

Les Parisiens suffered a semi-final defeat against this opposition last season, losing 2-1 at home before going down 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Here's how to watch PSG vs Manchester City in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

Contents

What time does PSG vs Manchester City start?

Game PSG vs Manchester City Date Wednesday, September 29 Time 12:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch PSG vs Manchester City on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Return to top

PSG vs Manchester City: Team news & key stats

Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti should be back in contention following injury, although Sergio Ramos remains sidelined and Angel Di Maria remains suspended for the red card he picked up against this opposition last season.

Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both fitness doubts, although Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Rodri are all available again after returning to the squad that overcame Chelsea on Saturday.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City will meet for the sixth time in this game, while the French side are still looking for their first win in this fixture (D2 L3). Only against Juventus (8) have Paris Saint-Germain played more games in European competition without winning.



Paris Saint-Germain have failed to keep a clean sheet in all four of their meetings with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League – only against AC Milan have they played as many games without managing a clean sheet in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (also four).



Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi has scored six goals in four UEFA Champions League games against teams managed by Pep Guardiola (four against Manchester City and two against Bayern Munich) – the most of any player in the competition against the current Manchester City boss.



On MD1 against RB Leipzig, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish became the first Englishman to both score and assist on his UEFA Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney in September 2004 (versus Fenerbahçe). Grealish could become the first English player to score in both of his first two appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Return to top