How to watch Portugal vs France in Euro 2020 from India?
Defending champions Portugal face World Cup holders France in Budapest with top spot in Euro 2020 Group F yet to be decided.
Didier Deschamps' side overcame Germany 1-0 in their opening game before being held to a shock 1-1 draw by Hungary to leave them on four points, meaning they could finish anywhere in the top-three.
The Portuguese, meanwhile, followed up their 3-0 win over Hungary with a 4-2 defeat against Germany to put Fernando Santos' men in a precarious position on three points. Here's an explanation on how Portugal can qualify into the knockout stages of Euro 2020.
Here's how to watch Portugal vs France in India.
Contents
- What time is Portugal vs France?
- How to watch Portugal vs France
- How does Euro 2020 Group F look like
- Where will Portugal vs France take place?
- Portugal vs France: Team news & stats
What time does Portugal vs France start?
|Game
|Portugal vs France
|Date
|Thursday, June 24
|Time
|12:30am IST
How to watch Portugal vs France on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
How does Euro 2020 Group F look like?
France moved to the top of Group F on four points after the 1-1 draw against Hungary. Portugal droped to third courtesy of their head-to-head record with Germany.
Group F
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France 🇫🇷
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+1
|4
|2
|Germany 🇩🇪
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|3
|3
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|3
|4
|Hungary 🇭🇺
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|1
Where will Portugal vs France take place?
Puskas Arena | Budapest | Hungary
Capacity: 67,889 | 100% capacity
Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)
Year built: 2019
The Puskas Arena in Budapest is the newest stadium at Euro 2020 with construction concluding in 2019. It will host three games in Group F and one of the last 16 encounters.
Named after Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas, it is situated on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium, which was demolished in 2016.
It will be home to the Hungary national team and hosted a number of games for UEFA - including Champions League games - when public health restrictions saw parts of Europe locked down.
Portugal vs France: Team news & key stats
Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after the injury-prone Barcelona forward suffered a muscle problem.
Portugal are likely to still be without injured pair Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes.
Key stats:
- Portugal have won only one of their last 13 matches against France (D1 L11), that was the UEFA European Championship final in 2016, played at the Stade de France.
- The last four matches between Portugal and France have only produced three goals (2 for France, 1 for Portugal).
- Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against France. In fact, they are the opponent against which he’s played the most often without ever finding the back of the net in international football (6 games, 439 minutes).
- Last time out versus Germany (2-4), Portugal became the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition. Indeed, Portugal had never conceded four goals in a single European Championship match before facing Germany on MD2
