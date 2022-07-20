How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for Gunners' pre-season game

Hoping to catch the Arsenal - Orlando game? We've got you covered...

Arsenal continue their preparations for the new campaign when they face off against Orlando City SC in a pre-season friendly. The Gunners take on the MLS outfit after getting their United States tour off to a flyer with a 2-0 win over Everton.

The game against Orlando will then tee the Mikel Arteta's side up for a showdown with London rivals Chelsea in a few days, before they return home for their final pre-season game.

GOAL has all the details about how to watch Arsenal versus Orlando City in the UK and U.S..

Orlando City vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Orlando City vs Arsenal Date: July 21, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30am BST / 7:30pm ET

How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal on TV and live stream online in UK & the U.S.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the game live on ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

The game is not being broadcast on TV in the UK, but can be watched through the official Arsenal website, arsenal.com.

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom N/A arsenal.com United States ESPN+ ESPN+ / arsenal.com

Arsenal squad and team news

Arteta put out a strong squad for the opening pre-season tour game against the Toffees and is expected to use a similar starting XI against Orlando, with Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli set to lead the line.

However, the likes of Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah will be hopeful of earning a start ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in the next few days, while new signing Fabio Vieira is keen to make his bow.

Position Players Goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson Defenders Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters Midfielders Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

Orlando squad and team news

Orlando City are fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference and boast a number of experienced players in their squad. Brazil international Alexandre Pato has been in and out of the team this season, but could be handed a chance to impress against the Gunners.

Peru international Pedro Gallese will be key for Orlando, with the goalkeeper expected to be busy, while Facundo Torres has been a star addition to the team this season.