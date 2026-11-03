Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoRoma
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch Manchester United vs AS Roma live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

Manchester United play AS Roma in the Champions League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from a part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandPremier Sport ROI 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Old Trafford

Manchester United vs. AS Roma kicks off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Manchester United vs. AS Roma live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Manchester United and AS Roma live.

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: recent form

Manchester United have no wins, one draw and four defeats from their last five competitive matches. The Red Devils conceded twelve goals and scored only three in that run. They most recently lost 2-0 away to Chelsea after a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth. Their Champions League results have been no better, with a 4-1 defeat away to Como and a 2-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

By contrast, AS Roma have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding eight. They most recently won 5-2 away to Udinese after a 4-2 victory against Cagliari. In the Champions League, they also beat Slovan Bratislava 4-0.

MUN

MUN - Form

ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
CHE
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ROM

ROM - Form

GEN
W2-0
SBR
W4-0
NAP
D3-3
CGL
W4-2
UDI
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: line-ups

Manchester United vs Roma Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
S. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotN. MazraouiN. MazraouiH. MaguireH. MaguireL. MartinezL. MartinezK. MainooK. MainooY. TielemansY. TielemansB. FernandesB. FernandesC. BalebaC. BalebaM. CunhaM. CunhaB. MbeumoB. MbeumoP. GolliniP. GolliniE. N'DickaE. N'DickaM. HermosoM. HermosoG. ManciniG. Manciniteam-logoWesleyM. SouleM. SouleM. de RoonM. de RoonN. MolinaN. MolinaN. PisilliN. PisilliB. CristanteB. CristanteD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • G. Gasperini

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: form

MUN

MUN - Form

ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
CHE
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ROM

ROM - Form

GEN
W2-0
SBR
W4-0
NAP
D3-3
CGL
W4-2
UDI
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawRoma
3
1
1
Europa League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Europa League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
6
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
12Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google