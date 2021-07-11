How to watch Italy vs England in the Euro 2020 final LIVE from Nigeria

All you need to know about where to watch the final of the 16th edition of the competition organised by Uefa

England tackle Italy in the final of the Euros staged at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday night.

Unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions would be hoping to win the quadrennial football championship for the first time ever.

Gli Azzurri last emerged as champions 53 years ago. They reached the final of the 2000 and 2012 editions – yet ended up on the losing side.

Below Goal provides what Nigerian viewers need to know about where to watch Roberto Mancini’s team lock horns with Harry Kane and co.

Where to watch or stream Italy vs England in Nigeria

The Euro 2020 final is telecast on SuperSport, Hesgoal.com and Bein Sports in Nigeria.

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream July 11 8:00 PM Italy vs England SuperSport, Bein Sports, Hesgoal.com

Euro 2020 Final Preview

Judging by the awe-inspiring performances of both teams in recent outings, Sunday’s final promises to live up to the billing.

England and Italy last met in an international friendly in Wembley on March 27, 2018 – which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jamie Vardy had put the Three Lions ahead in the 26th minute before Lorenzo Insigne’s effort from the penalty spot ended the game all square.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has been directly involved in 28 goals in his last 27 appearances for England in all competitions. Should he find the net, that will see him equal Gary Lineker’s feat as the country’s highest goalscorer in major tournaments.



Italy's Road to the Euro Final

The Italians were in Group A alongside Wales, Switzerland and Turkey. Mancini’s team topped the group stage with all nine points. In the Round of 16, they saw off Austria 2-1 before overcoming Belgium by the same margin in the quarter-finals. Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties in the last four as the score after extra-time stood at 1-1.

England's Road to the Euro Final

Hosts England were in Group D alongside Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic. The Three Lions topped that zone with seven points. In the Round of 16, goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling saw them dismiss Germany 2-0. They were ruthless against Ukraine in the last eight – pummelling Andriy Shevchenko’s men 4-0 in Rome. To reach the final, they laboured to a 2-1 victory over Denmark.