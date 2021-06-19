How to watch Hungary vs France in Euro 2020 from India?
Hungary will be hoping to pull off an upset when they welcome France to the Puskas Arena in Saturday’s Euro 2020 clash.
Marco Rossi’s men frustrated Portugal for the majority of their opening match, eventually succumbing in the last 10 minutes to lose 3-0 thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Whereas Les Blues got off to a winning start in Group F by seeing off a toothless Germany, courtesy of an own goal from Mats Hummels.
Hungary will have a tought task against France though the game is in Budapest. "Of course if their squad are worth 900 million euros and we are only worth 60 million cumulatively, then we might actually see that difference on the pitch," Rossi told a press conference.
Here's how to watch Hungary vs France in India.
Contents
- What time is Hungary vs France?
- How to watch Hungary vs France
- How does the group look like
- Where will the match take place?
- Hungary vs France: Team news & stats
What time does Hungary vs France start?
|Game
|Hungary vs France
|Date
|Saturday, June 19
|Time
|6:30pm IST
How to watch Hungary vs France on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
How does the group look like
France's win over Germany leaves them second in Group F after Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary earlier, while the Germans sit in third.
Group F
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|2
|France 🇫🇷
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Germany 🇩🇪
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Hungary 🇭🇺
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Where will the match take place?
Puskas Arena | Budapest | Hungary
Capacity: 67,889 | 100% capacity
Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)
Year built: 2019
The Puskas Arena in Budapest will be the newest stadium at Euro 2020 with construction concluding in 2019. It will host three games in Group F and one of the last 16 encounters.
Named after Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas, it is situated on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium, which was demolished in 2016.
It will be home to the Hungary national team and hosted a number of games for UEFA - including Champions League games - when public health restrictions saw parts of Europe locked down.
Hungary vs France: Team news & key stats
The hosts are likely to start with the same line-up that held out for so long against Portugal, although Lois Nego will be pushing for a place in the midfield after coming off the bench in that clash.
Benjamin Pavard is unlikely to feature after suffering a concussion in the second half against Germany, controversially playing on until the end of the game.
Key stats:
- This is Hungary and France’s first encounter at the UEFA European Championship. Their two previous meetings at a major tournament both produced French wins: in the group stages of the World Cup in 1978 (3-1) and 1986 (3-0).
- France have beaten Hungary only once in their eight games played on Hungarian soil (D1 L6), that was in March 1990 at Budapest’s Nepstadion (3-1, including a brace from Eric Cantona).
- Only Finland (1) and Turkey (3) had fewer shots on MD1 of EURO 2020 than France (4), while only opponents Hungary (0.18) and Russia (0.26) have posted a lower Expected Goal (xG) total than the French (0.28).
