How to watch England vs Romania in Euro 2020 pre-tournament friendly from India?

England and Romania lock horns in a Euro 2020 pre-tournament friendly in Middlesbrough on Sunday...

With Euro 2020 just a week away, Harry Kane led England take on Romania in a Euro 2020 pre-tournament international friendly match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The Three Lions last played against Austria on June 2 which they won 1-0 thanks to a strike from Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

England, who are among the tournament favourites, were dealt with a big blow during their friendly against Austria as right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of action due to a thigh injury.

Romania, on the other hand, are not participating in the Euro 2020 as they failed to qualify for the main tournament after losing to Iceland in the play-offs.

Where to watch or stream England vs Romania friendly match

Sony Pictures Sports Networks (SPSN) have the rights to broadcast Euro 2020 matches in India.

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream June 6 9:30 PM England vs Romania Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV, JioTV

England squad for Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate' England received a major blow on Friday as Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to a thigh injury.

The full-back limped out of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday night after picking up a knock, leading to fears over his participation in the summer tournament. A subsequent scan then revealed that the Liverpool defender has suffered a grade two quadricep tear, which will keep him out of action for between four to six weeks.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford



Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

MD-1: done ☑️



Next up: Romania at the Riverside! pic.twitter.com/dDTrJf8HDU — England (@England) June 5, 2021

England fixture in Euro 2020

England are clubbed in Group 'D' in the Euro 2020 alongside Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland. The Three Lions begin their campaign on June 13 against Croatia followed by facing Scotland on June 18. In their final group game, England lock horns against Czech Republic on June 22.