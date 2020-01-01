How to watch Bundesliga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2020-21 Bundesliga season is slated to begin on September 18, ending on May 22, 2021 and will be played without fans in stadiums until at least the end of October.
Bayern were crowned champions of the 2019-20 season with two games to spare, winning their eighth consecutive title in a row and 30th toverall. The reigning champions look even strong now, having added Leroy Sane to their already lethal attacking line-up consisting of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry.
The European champions are fresh off a treble-winning season and Hansi Flick and his star-studded squad will be pumped up to continue their hot streak in Germany.
Their main challengers should be Dortmund who will look towards the likes of Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard among their talent-packed squad to stop the Bavarians while RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will have to deal with the losses of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz respectively if they aim to give Bayern and Dortmund a run for their money.
Contents
Where to watch or stream the Bundesliga
The Bundesliga is available to be streamed live on FanCode. Their app is available for download on Google Playstore / iOS as well.
Bundesliga fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 19
|12am
|Bayern vs Schalke
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|Vfb Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|Union Berlin vs Augsburg
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|Werder vs Hertha
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|1. FC Koln vs Hoffenheim
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|10pm
|Dortmund vs Monchengladbach
|FanCode
|Sep 20
|7pm
|RB Leipzig vs Mainz
|FanCode
|Sep 20
|9:30pm
|Wolfsburg vs Leverkusen
|FanCode
Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga is the first week of fixtures.
