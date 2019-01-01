How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Nigeria
Nigeria is looking to win their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title when the competition begins in Egypt in June.
The Super Eagles missed out of the last two editions staged in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon respectively after winning the 2013 edition hosted by South Africa.
Egypt 2019 will be the country’s 18th appearance after their debut 1963 – where they crashed out of the tourney without winning a game.
Gernot Rohr’s men are unbeaten by any African team over their last 12 outings, and in Alexandria, there will be no shortage of excitement against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group B.
With Afcon 2019 weeks away, Goal brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nigeria's games live.
How to watch Nigeria's Afcon 2019 Group B on TV
Nigeria have been handed a tricky group at the Africa Cup of Nations and you can watch how they get on against Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi on TV on both SuperSport and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).
Gernot Rohr’s men will get started on June 22 when they face debutants Burundi and that game billed for the Alexandria Stadium will be shown live on SS3 and NTA.
After that, the Super Eagles take on the Syli National on June 26 in a game that will be broadcast live on NTA.
Nigeria’s final game in Group B takes place on June 30 against finals newcomers Madagascar, with SS3 and NTA broadcasting it live on TV.
|Match
|Date
|Kick-off time (Nigeria)
|TV Channel
|TV Channel
|Nigeria v Burundi
|22/06/2019
|6.00pm
|SS3
|NTA
|Nigeria v Guinea
|26/06/2019
|3.30pm
|SS3
|NTA
|Madagascar v Nigeria
|30/06/2019
|5.00pm
|SS3
|NTA
How to stream Nigeria's Afcon 2019 matches on the internet
In Nigeria, the game can be watched live and on-demand with myjoyonline.
New users can sign up for the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
The game can also be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|Match
|Stage
|Date / Kick-off time (WAT)
|Streaming Service
|Nigeria v Burundi
|Group B
|Jun 22 / 6pm
|Myjoyonline/ futbolTV
|Nigeria v Guinea
|Group B
|Jun 26 /3.30pm
|Myjoyonline/ futbolTV
|Madagascar v Nigeria
|Group B
|Jun 30/5pm
|Myjoyonline/ futbolTV
How can I follow Nigeria Afcon 2019 Group B on my phone?
|Game
|Date
|Time (Nigeria)
|Live Text Commentary
|Twitter Updates
|Nigeria v Burundi
|22/06/2019
|6.00pm
|Goal.com
|
@GoalcomNigeria
|Nigeria v Guinea
|26/06/2019
|3.00pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomNigeria
|Madagascar v Nigeria
|30/06/2019
|5.00pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomNigeria