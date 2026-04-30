How to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada: information on stadiums, the match schedule for Toronto and Vancouver, host cities and more

Canadian football fans are eagerly awaiting 12 June, when the Canadian national team, the 'Canucks', will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in Toronto. The hosts aim to write a new chapter in the tournament's history.
Canadian venues will also stage several other high-profile group matches, including Germany versus Côte d'Ivoire in Toronto, New Zealand against Belgium in Vancouver, and the "Pharaohs" of Egypt locking horns with New Zealand.As Canada prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup, there is a growing interest in how to secure match tickets for what promises to be a historic tournament. For fans in Nigeria planning to follow the tournament closely, either by traveling or through local broadcasts, the period leading up to the event is often a time to review different gaming platforms. Applying a Bet9ja promotion code can provide users with access to specific introductory offers on one of the most established sportsbooks in the country. With the Canadian national team showing significant improvement on the world stage, staying informed about ticket sales and promotional opportunities allows fans to be fully prepared by the time the opening whistle blows in North America.
Here at Koora, we bring you the comprehensive and exclusive guide to tickets for the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada, including prices and how to secure tickets before they sell out.
When will the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada take place?
Canada will host 13 matches at the 2026 World Cup (10 group stage and 3 knockout stage). Here is the full match schedule in local time:
|Date
|Match (local time)
|Venue
|Tickets
|Friday 12 June
|Group B: Canada vs. UEFA Path A qualifier (3pm)
|BMO Field (Toronto)
|Book now
|Saturday 13 June
|Group D: Australia vs. UEFA Pathway C qualifier (9pm)
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|Book now
|Wednesday 17 June
|Group L: Ghana v Panama (7pm)
|BMO Field (Toronto)
|Book now
|Thursday 18 June
|Group B: Canada vs Qatar (3pm)
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|Book now
|Saturday 20 June
|Group E: Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire (4pm)
|BMO Field (Toronto)
|Book now
|Sunday 21 June
|Group G: New Zealand v Egypt (6pm)
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|Book now
|Tuesday 23 June
|Group L: Panama vs. Croatia (7pm)
|BMO Field (Toronto)
|Book now
|Wednesday 24 June
|Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (12:00)
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|Book now
|Friday 26 June
|Group I: Senegal vs. Winner of Path 2 (3pm)
|BMO Field (Toronto)
|Book now
|Friday 26 June
|Group G: New Zealand vs. Belgium (8pm)
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|Book now
|Thursday 2 July
|Round of 32: Runner-up Group K vs Runner-up Group L (7pm)
|BMO Field (Toronto)
|Book now
|Thursday 2 July
|Round of 32: Group B winners vs third-placed team from Groups E/F/G/I/J (8pm)
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|Book now
|Tuesday 7 July
|Round of 16: To be confirmed vs To be confirmed (1pm)
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|Book now
How to secure your 2026 World Cup tickets in Canada
Fans have already had several chances to buy tickets on the official FIFA portal during previous stages, including the pre-sale and the random draw. But what if you missed those windows?
Last-minute sales phase
If you missed out earlier, your final official opportunity is the "last-minute sales" window, opening in April. FIFA has not disclosed how many tickets will be released, but demand is expected to be fierce, so act fast.
Secondary markets (the ideal and safest solution)
For fans seeking tickets for specific matches or those who missed the FIFA draws, secondary platforms such as StubHub offer an ideal solution. These platforms offer greater flexibility in choosing seats and dates, and provide an active marketplace that ensures you can secure your ticket even if they are listed as sold out on official sites, bearing in mind that prices are subject to supply and demand.
What are the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup in Canada?
Tickets in Canada are divided into four main categories:
- Category 1: The priciest seats, situated in the lower tiers.
- Categories 2 and 3 deliver excellent sightlines across the stadium.
- Category 4: The most economical, usually located in the upper tiers.
Estimated prices vary by stage as follows:
|Category
|Ticket price range
|Group stage (excluding host nation)
|$60–$620
|Group stage (Canada, USA, Mexico matches)
|$75–$2,735
|Round of 32
|$105–$750
|Round of 16
|$170–$980
On resale platforms such as StubHub, tickets for Canada's matches start at around $265 and up.
The 2026 World Cup stadiums in Canada will host these matches.
Matches will be hosted in two iconic venues:
- BC Place (Vancouver): capacity 54,000.
- BMO Field (Toronto): capacity 45,000 fans.
What can we expect from Canada's World Cup matches?
Although ice hockey reigns as Canada's top sport, football will command centre stage this summer. The Canadian national team has climbed the FIFA rankings and is set to reach back-to-back World Cup finals for the first time in its history.
Under coach Jesse Marsch, the 'Canucks' have shown promising form, reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa América and securing morale-boosting victories over the United States. With Egypt, Senegal, Panama and New Zealand also set to compete on Canadian soil, the stage is set for an unforgettable football festival.