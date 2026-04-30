How to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada: information on stadiums, the match schedule for Toronto and Vancouver, host cities and more

Canadian football fans are eagerly awaiting 12 June, when the Canadian national team, the 'Canucks', will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in Toronto. The hosts aim to write a new chapter in the tournament's history.

Canadian venues will also stage several other high-profile group matches, including Germany versus Côte d'Ivoire in Toronto, New Zealand against Belgium in Vancouver, and the "Pharaohs" of Egypt locking horns with New Zealand.

As Canada prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup, there is a growing interest in how to secure match tickets for what promises to be a historic tournament. For fans in Nigeria planning to follow the tournament closely, either by traveling or through local broadcasts, the period leading up to the event is often a time to review different gaming platforms. Applying a Bet9ja promotion code can provide users with access to specific introductory offers on one of the most established sportsbooks in the country. With the Canadian national team showing significant improvement on the world stage, staying informed about ticket sales and promotional opportunities allows fans to be fully prepared by the time the opening whistle blows in North America.

Here at Koora, we bring you the comprehensive and exclusive guide to tickets for the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada, including prices and how to secure tickets before they sell out.

When will the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada take place?

Canada will host 13 matches at the 2026 World Cup (10 group stage and 3 knockout stage). Here is the full match schedule in local time: