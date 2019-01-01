How to earn FIFA 19 Flashback Alex Sandro in latest Ultimate Team Squad Building Challenge

The pacey Brazilian has outrageous stats and is the perfect left-back for your squad - here's a guide detailing how you can get him!

What a card! defender Alex Sandro has always been popular amongst FIFA players due to his lightning pace and now EA Sports have given him an outrageous Flashback card on Ultimate Team.

The 93-rated Brazilian has phenomenal stats with 95 pace, 94 dribbling, 82 shooting, 92 defending, 93 passing and 91 physicality.

In fact, he only has three in-game stats which aren't in the green (finishing, free-kick accuracy and penalties), while his best stats are 96 sprint speed, 99 shot power, 99 crossing, 97 short passing, 97 reactions, 94 ball control, 92 interceptions, 94 stand tackle, 94 slide tackle and 99 stamina.

There are just three challenges to complete in the Squad Building Challenge to earn this card which is a fair price to pay after you follow Goal's guide below...

Flashback Alex Sandro 1 - La Vecchia Signora

Requirements: Minimum number of Juventus players: one, minimum squad rating of 86, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: David de Gea (57,000), Kasper Schmeichel (5,000), Toby Alderweireld (27,000), Jan Vertonghen (32,500), Daniele Rugani (1,300), Fernandinho (29,750), Luiz Gustavo (2,100), Anderson Talisca (3,100), Giuliano (1,000), Oscar (1,700), Willian Jose (2,300) = 162,750 coins total.

Rewards: One rare electrum players pack of which is worth 30,000 coins.

Flashback Alex Sandro 2 - TIM

Minimum number of Serie A players: two, minimum squad rating of 86, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Alisson (24,000), Raheem Sterling (27,500), Jardel (950), Felipe (2,500), Yann Sommer (3,500), Fernandinho (29,750) Lucas Leiva (2,800), Giuliano (1,000), Bernardo Silva (6,900), Lorenzo Insigne (39,250), Dries Mertens (26,750) = 164,900 coins total with RW to RM (200) and CF to ST (200) position change cards.

Rewards: One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins.

Flashback Alex Sandro 3 - Selecao

Requirements: Minimum number of players: one, minimum squad rating of 86, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Jan Oblak (51,000), Jose Gimenez (9,300), Stefan Savic (1,300), Nacho Fernandez (5,600), Gabriel Paulista (1,400), TOTS Luuk de Jong (57,000), Hakim Ziyech (3,700), Illarramendi (8,000), Quincy Promes 5,400), Dusan Tadic (20,250), Willian Jose (2,300) = 165,250 coins total with a CAM to CM (2,500) position change card.

Rewards: One rare players pack which is worth 50,000 coins.