Copa America 2020: How to buy tickets & more

The likes of , , and more will battle it out in Copa America 2020 this summer in the hopes of being crowned continental champions.

Copa America 2020 will take place in Colombia and Argentina from June 12 to July 12, and will be the first time that two countries will co-host the tournament since 1983.

If you are hoping to head to the Copa America this summer, Goal has everything you need to know.

How can I buy Copa America 2020 tickets?

There is currently no information available yet on how to purchase tickets for this summer's Copa America tournament.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the CopaAmerica.com in due time, but the current ticket purchasing channel is outdated and brings you to the 2019 edition.

A post regarding future ticketing sales for the 2020 competition, however, states: "The South American Football Confederation Conmebol informs the general public that the tickets sale for the Conmebol Copa America Argentina - Colombia 2020 has not been enabled.

"All information regarding the acquisition, prices, points of sale and other data will be communicated ONLY through the official Conmebol channels."

No further details on when tickets will be go sale are mentioned.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, tickets mat not be available for purchase until as late as April.

How much do Copa America 2020 tickets cost?

There is no information yet available on the ticket prices for Copa America 2020, but you can view the price range for Copa America 2019 tickets below.

Copa America 2019 ticket prices

Match Cat 1 Cat 2 Cat 3 Cat 4 Cat 5 Opening match $590* $390 $290 $190 - Group matches $350 $250 $180 $120 $60 Quarter-finals $400 $280 $220 $140 $80 Semi-finals $590 $390 $290 $190 $100 Third-place match $350 $250 $180 $120 $60 Final $890 $590 $400 $260 -

*All prices in Brazilian real ($). Will Copa America 2020 tickets be on re-sale?

No - tickets will be available exclusively through CopaAmerica.com.

The only way to transfer or resell tickets is with through the Copa America official website, who will publish a Ticket Transfer and Resale Policy when sales begin.

In short, if you buy tickets anywhere other than CopaAmerica.com you are risking those tickets either being counterfeit or cancelled with no refund.