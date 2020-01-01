How Super Eagles stars celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day

The national team players have hailed the West African country on her freedom anniversary from colonial masters

The Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles players have celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day.

The West African country gained her independence from Great Britain on October 1st, 1960 and have enjoyed several successes in football.

Nigeria have featured at the World Cup six times, reaching the last of 16 of the global tournament in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions.

The country have won the three times, finished as runner-up four times and have clinched eight bronze medals in the tournament.

Super Eagles players and former Nigeria internationals have taken to the social media to celebrate the country’s Independent Day anniversary.