How Super Eagles stars celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles players have celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day.
The West African country gained her independence from Great Britain on October 1st, 1960 and have enjoyed several successes in football.
Nigeria have featured at the World Cup six times, reaching the last of 16 of the global tournament in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions.
The country have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times, finished as runner-up four times and have clinched eight bronze medals in the tournament.
Super Eagles players and former Nigeria internationals have taken to the social media to celebrate the country’s Independent Day anniversary.
Freedom in the mind, faith in the words and pride in our souls. I salute our forefathers who made it possible for Nigeria to stand high and mighty. The nation is as perfect or imperfect, but we found Freedom, Love, and Progress. Happy Independence Day! God bless Nigeria!!🇳🇬
Happy Independence Day God bless us all. Support Kanu heart foundation and let’s save more less privileged people with heart problems @kanuheartf Kanu heart foundation Acct. No. 0011110018 Bank.Sterling bank plc 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 any support will go a long way. #africa #nigeria #unitednations @unicef @unitednations #heart #support #savealife #