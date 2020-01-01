Nigeria

How Super Eagles stars celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day

Gbenga Adewoye
Nigeria, Super Eagles - Afcon 2019
The national team players have hailed the West African country on her freedom anniversary from colonial masters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles players have celebrated Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day.

The West African country gained her independence from Great Britain on October 1st, 1960 and have enjoyed several successes in football.

Nigeria have featured at the World Cup six times, reaching the last of 16 of the global tournament in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions.

    The country have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times, finished as runner-up four times and have clinched eight bronze medals in the tournament.

    Super Eagles players and former Nigeria internationals have taken to the social media to celebrate the country’s Independent Day anniversary.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Independence Day Nigeria @nikefootball Proud Nigerian🇳🇬 🙌🏽

    A post shared by The Real Jay Jay (@official_jj10) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nigeria 🇳🇬 @60 Happy Independence Day

    A post shared by Joseph Yobo (@josephyobo1) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy independent day Naija 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬

    A post shared by Kelechi Iheanacho (@kelechi72) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Independence to all my fellow Nigerians! 🇳🇬

    A post shared by Joe Aribo (@j.aribo_) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Independence Day Nigeria 🇳🇬

    A post shared by Uzoho Francis (@uzoho30) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    HAPPY INDEPENDENT DAY TO MY COUNTRY NIGERIA 🇳🇬 60th

    A post shared by J.Collins29 (@collinsjamilu) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Independence Day My Fellow Nigerians 🇳🇬

    A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Independence Day naija🇳🇬🦅

    A post shared by samuel kalu s.k (@kalusamuel51) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO MY BELOVED COUNTRY NIGERIA 🇳🇬

    A post shared by Simon daddy moses (@m_simon27) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Independence day to my great country Nigeria thank you for the opportunity 🙌🏿

    A post shared by Aj (@ajagun10) on

     

     

