How Salah, Wanyama and African stars celebrated Eid al-Adha
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama, Manchester United's Odion Ighalo and Bursaspor star Shehu Abdullahi were among the African players who took to social media to celebrate Eid al-Adha.
Eid al-Adha is second of the two annual Islamic festivals after Eid al-Fitr, and it commemorates the obedience of the prophet Ibrahim.
It takes place in the last month of the Muslim lunar calendar with family and friends praying together at mosques before feasting.
Even though coronavirus pandemic impacted this year's celebration across the world, the football personalities joined their supporters on social media to pray and celebrate the holiday.
"Happy Eid, everyone. Happy new year," Salah tweeted.
عيد أضحى سعيد على الجميع. وكل عام وأنتم بخير❤️— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 31, 2020
Eidkoum Mubarak taqaballah Mina Wa Minkoum 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️ #grateful https://t.co/8qpbDPQ8VQ— Bakary Sako (@sakobakary26) July 31, 2020
Mabrouk aid taqaballah mina wa minkoum Incha’ALLAH 🙏🏽❤️— ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) July 31, 2020
Bonne fête de l’Aïd El Kebir, qu’ALLAH renforce votre foi, vous apporte la bonne santé, la prospérité et la paix #aidmoubarak #aidelkebir pic.twitter.com/15ExSIE7cK
Wishing all my Muslim friends in Nigeria, Turkey and globally a wonderful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) July 31, 2020
May our prayers and sacrifices be acceptable now and always.
Please, let's 'Calm Down' as we celebrate today and follow all the #COVID19 safety protocols.
Allah Bless!!!
Bonne fête de l'Aid.— Moussa Djenepo (@MoussaDjenepo2) July 31, 2020
Eid Mubarak to everyone. pic.twitter.com/2GqPExuFKV
To all Muslims around the world 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/qTxazBLYrM— Amine Harit (@Amine_000) July 31, 2020
3id ad7a moubarak à toutes et à tous, yt3ad 3lina b sa7a w lahna In cha’Allah pic.twitter.com/ezZXjm46XM— Y. Ait Bennasser (@YAitbennasser) July 31, 2020
Eid mubarak ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8otg9t1k2q— La brute (@Yaks75) July 31, 2020
Happy #EidulAdha to everyone celebrating.— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) July 31, 2020
Happy EID AL-ADHA to all my Muslim families❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2rYiPqA4gF— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) July 31, 2020
May you have peace, happiness and joy. To all my Muslim Brothers.❤️🙏🏾 #EidMubarak— IDEYE BROWN (MON) (@OfficialIdeye) July 31, 2020