‘More motivation for local football’ – How Nigerians reacted to Musa’s shock Kano Pillars move

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Ahmed Musa - Nigeria vs Seychelles
Shengolpixs
After leaving his Saudi Pro League side, the Super Eagles captain completed a temporary move to the Sani Abacha Stadium on Tuesday

Nigerian football fans have reacted to Ahmed Musa’s shock move to Nigeria Professional Football outfit Kano Pillars until the end of 2020-21 campaign.

Since leaving Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Nassr in 2020, the 28-year-old had been without a team.

However, with his return to the Sani Abacha Stadium for a second spell, Musa will stay in shape ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, which are a few months away.

As expected, football enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their feelings.

