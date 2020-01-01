How Nigeria coach Rohr and captain Musa voted for African Player of the Year award

The Super Eagles coach and captain were involved in selecting the best footballer on the continent for 2019

coach Gernot Rohr and captain Ahmed Musa both voted for star Sadio Mane for the African Player of the Year award.

Mane was eventually crowned the best footballer on the continent at the Caf Awards in Hurghada on Tuesday after gathering a total of 477 votes.

Rohr and Musa also voted for Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez for the second and third places respectively, with the former securing a total of 325 votes while the captain had 267 votes.

BREAKING: Liverpool and star #SadioMane is the 2019 African Player of the Year! 🥇#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/f9nwtmPRJ2 — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) January 7, 2020

Mane's triumph made him the first Senegalese player to be named the African Player of the Year since El Hadji Diouf in 2002.

Prior to his recognition, the Liverpool attacker settled for the second-place behind Salah in the last two years and was ranked as the third-best player in Africa in 2016.