How many South American teams qualify for World Cup 2022? Brazil, Argentina & the route to Qatar

With qualification for World Cup 2022 still underway, the competition and its participants have started to take shape, with more teams starting to be confirmed.

Only two CONMEBOL teams have already directly qualified for the World Cup finals, with a few qualifying spots still up for grabs – so how many South American teams are able to compete in the 2022 World Cup? GOAL takes a look.

How many South American teams qualify for World Cup 2022?

CONMEBOL will have either four or five teams competing in the 2022 World Cup.

The top four teams qualify directly for the World Cup, while the fifth-placed team advances to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Inter-confederation play-offs are contested at the end of the qualification phase to determine how many teams from each confederation will end up competing in the 2022 finals.

When does CONMEBOL qualifying take place?

CONMEBOL qualifying takes place from October 2020 to June 2022.

The inter-confederation play-off takes place in June and will pit the fifth-placed CONMEBOL finisher against the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) fourth round winner.

Which South American teams have qualified for World Cup 2022?

Brazil and Argentina have qualified directly for the World Cup following their first and second-placed finishes, respectively, in Conmebol qualifying.

Neymar's Brazil were the first South American nation to qualify for the finals after beating Colombia 1-0 in November 21, cementing their status as the only country to have reached every World Cup so far.

Article continues below

Argentina qualified later that same month through a draw against Brazil and a Chile defeat to Ecuador.

This means that Conmebol have two more places left for direct qualification, and a potential fifth spot if the fifth-placed team manages to register victory in the inter-confederation play-off.

Further reading