How many goals has Neymar scored for Brazil? Selecao star's full World Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

Neymar Brazil Getty Images
NeymarBrazilWorld CupCopa America

The Brazilian has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2010

Neymar is not just one of the best footballers in terms of trickery and style, but he is also an incredible asset when it comes to scoring goals.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is second on the list of Brazil's all-time leading goal scorers, just behind all-time great Pele.

For the national team, it all started with a goalscoring debut appearance in a 2-0 win against the USA in 2010.

His next two goals came against Scotland in 2011 and since then, Neymar has not looked back, scoring freely for Brazil and achieving many accolades along the way.

Just how many strikes does the Brazilian have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Neymar's total Brazil goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

10

6

Copa America

12

5

World Cup qualification

24

14

FIFA Confederations Cup

5

4

International friendlies

68

45

119

74

How many goals has Neymar scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2014 World Cup

5

4

2018 World Cup

5

2

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

10

6

Neymar's Copa America record

Edition

Games

Goals

Copa America 2011

4

2

Copa America 2015

2

1

Copa America Centenario 2016

Not in squad

-

Copa America 2019

Injured

-

Copa America 2021

7

2

13

5

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2018 World Cup qualifiers

6

2022 World Cup qualifiers

8

14

Neymar's friendly goals for Brazil

Games

Goals

68

45

Neymar Brazil hat-tricks

Match

Goals

Competition

Date

Brazil 8-0 China

3

Friendly

September 10, 2012

Brazil 5-0 South Africa

3

Friendly

March 5, 2014

Brazil 4-0 Japan

4

Friendly

October 14, 2014

Brazil 4-2 Peru

3

2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

October 13, 2020

Neymar's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Japan

9

Peru

6

United States

5

Colombia

4

Ecuador

4

Argentina

3

Bolivia

3

China

3

Croatia

3

South Africa

3

South Korea

3

Uruguay

3

*Data accurate as of September 19

