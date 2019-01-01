How Manchester City players celebrated Valentine's Day

Many would have predicted a break off for the Premier League leaders to celebrate their loved ones but no, Manchester City stars marked Valentine's Day on the training ground as they continue preparation for Saturday's FA Cup fifth round fixture against Newport County.

After a two-day break, Pep Guardiola put his players through their pace on a sunny Thursday as they prepare to overcome their League Two opponent for a place in the quarter-final of the cup competition.

Two days off, now it's back to the hard work! 💪



🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/uRSeRDB7ul — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 13, 2019

With the rest of the world celebrating their loved ones on the annual Saints Valentine's Day, the Citizens showed what champions are made of with more hard work in training.

The sun was out (and so were the smiles!) at training this morning ☀️



🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/yultf7gFhm — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2019

Some other players including Fernandinho, Danilo and Kyle Walker shared pictures of the training sessions but Nicolas Otamendi celebrated his 'love' with a picture on his social media page.

"Roses are red,

Manchester is blue..." No, not going there again!



Valentines Day challenge for you lot! Finish the poem, send to your other half. Screenshot the response & reply here. I'll repost best ones. Winner gets a signed shirt! Who will #WalkerwayWithLove #KyleMadeMeDoIt pic.twitter.com/M27J1qdBR5 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 14, 2019

De volta aos treinamentos 💪🏾⚽️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bKgVUgpUjb — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) February 13, 2019

Happy Valentine’s day my love. 🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/df5kuo2Wia — Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) February 14, 2019