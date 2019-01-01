Live Scores
How Manchester City players celebrated Valentine's Day

Many would have predicted a break off for the Premier League leaders to celebrate their loved ones but no, Manchester City stars marked Valentine's Day on the training ground as they continue preparation for Saturday's FA Cup fifth round fixture against Newport County.

After a two-day break, Pep Guardiola put his players through their pace on a sunny Thursday as they prepare to overcome their League Two opponent for a place in the quarter-final of the cup competition.

With the rest of the world celebrating their loved ones on the annual Saints Valentine's Day, the Citizens showed what champions are made of with more hard work in training.

Some other players including Fernandinho, Danilo and Kyle Walker shared pictures of the training sessions but Nicolas Otamendi celebrated his 'love' with a picture on his social media page.

