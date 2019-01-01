How Manchester City players celebrated Valentine's Day
Many would have predicted a break off for the Premier League leaders to celebrate their loved ones but no, Manchester City stars marked Valentine's Day on the training ground as they continue preparation for Saturday's FA Cup fifth round fixture against Newport County.
After a two-day break, Pep Guardiola put his players through their pace on a sunny Thursday as they prepare to overcome their League Two opponent for a place in the quarter-final of the cup competition.
Two days off, now it's back to the hard work! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 13, 2019
🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/uRSeRDB7ul
With the rest of the world celebrating their loved ones on the annual Saints Valentine's Day, the Citizens showed what champions are made of with more hard work in training.
The sun was out (and so were the smiles!) at training this morning ☀️— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2019
🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/yultf7gFhm
Some other players including Fernandinho, Danilo and Kyle Walker shared pictures of the training sessions but Nicolas Otamendi celebrated his 'love' with a picture on his social media page.
"Roses are red,— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 14, 2019
Manchester is blue..." No, not going there again!
Valentines Day challenge for you lot! Finish the poem, send to your other half. Screenshot the response & reply here. I'll repost best ones. Winner gets a signed shirt! Who will #WalkerwayWithLove #KyleMadeMeDoIt pic.twitter.com/M27J1qdBR5
De volta aos treinamentos 💪🏾⚽️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bKgVUgpUjb— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) February 13, 2019
Só lazer @ManCity 👊🏽🌞 #debicaspromundo pic.twitter.com/x6a74sUNjJ— Danilo Luiz (@2DaniLuiz) February 14, 2019
🙌🏾🌞💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/iEnDDN4Vuz— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) February 14, 2019
Happy Valentine’s day my love. 🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/df5kuo2Wia— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) February 14, 2019
Sorry I’m only just sending the replacement corner flag groundsmen pic.twitter.com/n77ax0aigx— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 14, 2019