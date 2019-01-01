How Kaizer Chiefs kept Akpeyi because of doubts over Khune - Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss has shared the reasons behind the decision of which foreign player to release

coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed the pain of having to release Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimana instead of Daniel Akpeyi.

The former player was eventually shipped out to Black after the club took their time to decide on the matter.

Also known as Dax, the Malagasy international’s departure from Naturena caught many by surprise, but the German boss has stated they could not let go of goalkeeper Akpeyi as they looked to ease their foreign quota.

Middendorp believes releasing Akpeyi would have opened a huge gap in the goalkeeping department because Itumeleng Khune’s return was not guaranteed.

“It was a painful situation to lose him. There is no doubt he is one of the best midfielders and because of his talent, I count him among the best,” Middendorp told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“We had to make a decision, we had to keep Daniel Akpeyi who is a goalkeeper. We have players such as Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus and they are already playing,” added the German manager.

In addition, the trio has made an immediate impact at Chiefs as they contributed to the club's fine start in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season so far, but James Kotei is yet to make his debut for the Soweto giants.

“We are still thinking that James Kotei will do the job for us in the midfield. There’s a time where you have to make a decision, unfortunately, we all had the same understanding and that one player had to go,” he continued.

“If we had to release Akpeyi and later discover that Khune is not ready to come back, people would raise questions on why did we release him. You’ll remember Bruce Bvuma was away for three weeks at Afcon – we discussed these things and it was not easy,” concluded the coach.

Article continues below

Although the Glamour Boys faithful are yet to see the Ghanaian in action for Chiefs, Middendorp could not share details of the former Simba SC players’ readiness.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will have a week-long break to prepare for their next league game against and Kotei will hope to make his debut as Chiefs look to avoid their second defeat of the season.

After bagging three wins and a single draw, Chiefs’ unbeaten run came to an end last weekend when they suffered a 1-0 loss to at home.