How Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans reacted to the Soweto Derby
After South Africa won the Rugby World Cup, many national team supporters were already tired from celebrating.
However, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were saving their highest energy levels to get behind their respective beloved teams.
With the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final locked at 2-2 after full-time, the match went to penalties where Nigeria's Akpeyi was the hero once again.
Amakhosi won 4-2 on penalties and we take a look at how the fans thanked Akpeyi for his saves, appreciated Rhulani Mokwena's tactics for keeping Pirates in this game with 10-men (for so long) and how Chiefs fans were given many 'heart-attacks' throughout the match.
Chiefs progress. Pirates’ trophy drought goes on. Akpeyi the hero.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 2, 2019
This game has to be proof to many that Rhulani Mokwena is a coach. A top coach. 40 minutes of the 90 with a man down, then 22 in extra time and you are holding a high flying Kaizer Chiefs at 2-2? All this with a man down? Credit where it's due.— A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) November 2, 2019
#SowetoDerby— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 2, 2019
This is for @KaizerChiefs to take it! pic.twitter.com/zssoxxbapk
An advert of South African football. Akpeyi takes @KaizerChiefs to the #TKO2019 semi-finals as they beat @orlandopirates 4-2 on penalties.— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 2, 2019
Can we appreciate the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, again? 💛✌️ #SowetoDerby #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Xf7mJZqodU— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 2, 2019
#Amakhosi4Life man of the match👐👐👐— IG:Una_rine6 (@phalanndwa6) November 2, 2019
Appreciation tweet for akpeyi 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuId30o9hL
The best keeper in the world 🌍🌍— Theo (@HiMinaTheo) November 2, 2019
Akpeyi 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LBj9TTxCux
Kaizer Chiefs defeat Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties to progress to the next round of the #TKO2019— Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) November 2, 2019
Credit to Nigeria 's number 1 AKPEYI. #SSDiski #SowetoDerby
Clear Penalty— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) November 2, 2019
Mabaso handball
Cardoso scores from the spot
91 min in extra time@KaizerChiefs 2-1 @orlandopirates #TKO2019 @Official_SABC1 @SPORTATSABC
Kaizer Chiefs lead Orlando Pirates 2-1 courtesy of a Cardoso penaltyin extra timw!! No doubt about that penalty, blatant. What a game— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) November 2, 2019
LORCH was meant to get a Red card that was so unnecessary😒 #DirtyPlay#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/N97SIHgnqm— Sunkissed🇿🇦 (@ItsBi_NotBee) November 2, 2019
That offside call is influenced by 👇🏾#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/0tvNlfj2ef— Talani Baloyi (@TalaniBaloyi) November 2, 2019
We got robbed a goal and a red card for Lorch.. Everybody hating on Kaizer Chiefs man 💔 #SowetoDerby— Snob Sako Kasii 🎲 (@SnobRSA) November 2, 2019
Lorch has lost my Respect— BLACK POWER ✊✊ (@MOORSSS4) November 2, 2019
On sportmanship #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/Dtp2K551cJ
#SowetoDerby— Swati Queen👑⭕🇿🇦 (@Mbali_porsh) November 2, 2019
I'm blocking all PieRats fans today
🤣🏃 pic.twitter.com/0OUtwzxzK2
#SowetoDerby lemme eat while I still can... I don't trust Cowrats...— #MshiniKaZuma🎙🎶 (@NgamlaTweets) November 2, 2019
🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/nNHbQrcIJy
#SowetoDerby i love you Lorch 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Thembinkosi Thembi Thembisto 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/97uZWhDm3V— S'bu Zulu! (@Ngazibini_) November 2, 2019
The country is once again divided #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/m68S1z27RJ— Che (@gento2) November 2, 2019
Lorch should have been sent off but then again we not complaining. ✌️✌️#SowetoDerby— Nomahelele's wife🇿🇦 (@Pal3sa1) November 2, 2019
Checking for the #SowetoDerby— Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) November 2, 2019
📍 Moses Mabhida Stadium 🏟#OnceAlways 🙅🏾♂️ ☠️ pic.twitter.com/bFaGeO0sCl
#SowetoDerby Looks like Referee is favouring Pirates. 🚮 pic.twitter.com/fl9emVrgz7— Nonto.😚❤ (@Lungiie9) November 2, 2019
Phezu kwabo boys! cc @orlandopirates #UpTheBucs #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/8IDAoMt25v— Phume (@phume22) November 2, 2019
Hehehe let me camp here as Chiefs fans complain about referee 😂😂😂😂 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/g2rdePyCPo— 🇿🇦Kay_Ass|KS|🇨🇺 (@Kay_Ass555) November 2, 2019
Lack of sex can make you think Orlando Pirates will beat Kaizer Chiefs.#TKO2019 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/zEEaPUR3fM— M P H O (@Peta_Mahasha) November 2, 2019
Orlando Pirates, take off your mask, we know you're Springboks😂✋#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/f7FzqnBMOg— OneMoreWeek💦💜⚡🛩 (@IyammLethabo) November 2, 2019
So this was an offside? Like Really?? #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/NwF3PzoAWU— 🐾Zoos🐾 (@ChrisGold22) November 2, 2019
So the officials are paying the revenge now? #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/6rHjS8pR7H— your boy (@nazomagenge) November 2, 2019
Just as he enters the pitch my gaaawd!!!!! 🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️😁😁😁 Great one Mhango!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/KHLT43AR3C— WesternLight💡 (@Miss_Gigi95) November 2, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs is trying to give me a heart attack... They trying to kill me a real death #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/36X6vrCADB— Ⓐⓑⓤⓣⓘ (@Abuti_Katlego) November 2, 2019
Only Kaizer Chiefs can ruin my Saturday. #TKO19 #SowetoDerby— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) November 2, 2019
kaizer chiefs defense😭 pic.twitter.com/NstHcB3a26— stompi. (@a_yayaxx) November 2, 2019