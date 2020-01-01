How Harambee Stars captains can learn from Keane and Drogba - Omollo

The former defender explains why notable skippers have always been of help to their teams

Former Harambee Stars defender Sammy Omollo has pointed out key qualities Kenyan captains must have and figures worth emulating in order to drive the team to success.

Omollo, who is currently taking charge of Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta , has been a captain of the national team before.

Omollo says the team leaders must be courageous enough to point out things that must be hailing their teams. He gave an example of 's previous skipper Austin Oduor whom he says the current captain must always emulate.

“Let me take you back I believe you have heard about someone called [Austin] Oduor that guy was a leader. During his time, Gor Mahia won the Mandela Cup. Even when you converse with him, you see a good leader in the man,” Omollo told Goal.

“I believe captains, first must not look controversial but must always point out things that are not helping the team.

Oduor was also Kenyan captain in the late 1980s.

In most cases, captains have chosen to be silent in fear of being victimised and Omollo warns such moves to blackmail courageous leaders will always backfire. He further gave examples that Kenyan skippers must always follow.

“If for example, [Victor] Wanyama points out something, we must not look at him and believe he is out to undermine someone politically. He is only pointing the problem the team has so that we can develop from there,” explained the retired star.

“If someone picks an issue, we should stop seeing him as an opposition figure.

“Look at a man like Roy Keane [formerly of ], he was pointing out issues that later turned out helpful for the team. If a problem is pointed out and solved, it is the team that is developing unfortunately here, many fear to point out problems because of fear of being seen as a villain.

“Most of the captains fear being victimised hence the need of keeping mum on their part. I have been a captain and a captain is a bridge between the players and the officials.

“[Didier] Drogba [former captain] and [Kalusha] Bwalya [former Zambian captain] have always pointed out things and were doing it in good faith and that is why they won Afcon titles or have been successful in the competition and are always there to compete.”

Oduor, Bobby Ogola, Mickey Weche, Musa Otieno, Dennis Oliech and Victor Wanyama are 's notable captains throughout.