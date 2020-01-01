How Ghanaians reacted to Kudus' early injury in Ajax' Champions League clash with Liverpool

Many took to social media to express their sentiments on the 20-year-old's misfortune against the English champions

There was heavy disappointment for Ghanaians as they watched poster boy Mohammed Kudus walk off the pitch after just nine minutes in 's clash with on Wednesday.

Fresh from scoring his debut goal for the Dutch giants over the weekend, the 20-year-old went down early in the game, clutching his right leg.

After three minutes of on-pitch treatment, it became apparent that his time in the Group D matchday one fixture had ended as he walked off the pitch, his place taken by Quincy Promes.

Having joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjaelland on a five-year deal in July, Kudus has not taken much time to announce his presence at Johan Cruyff Arena as he registered three assists and a goal in his first three competitive games for the club, earning the Man of the Match award in two of the games and becoming an instant fans favourite ahead of Champions League debut on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he scored one and provided two assists to help Erik Ten Hag's outfit to a 5-1 triumph over Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

His fine start to his Ajax career was just as good as his early days with the national team where he netted on his debut in a 2022 qualifier against in November last year, endearing himself to Ghana fans.

His early substitution in Wednesday's game, arguably the biggest game of his young career, certainly then came as a big disappointment to many around the world.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their reactions:

Oh Kudus hurt 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

Slow chale — Os 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@abochie_) October 21, 2020

So Kudus can play about four to five positions and doesn’t look at a novice in any when he does. Interesting — Fe(e)ls (@hobidyhobs) October 21, 2020

Awww kudus, speedy recovery 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Marian Maame Esi Hasford (@EsiHasford) October 21, 2020

Your injury came too early Kudus. Take heart and make the next match count @KudusMohammedGH #ajaxliv #UCL — BenGord (@1BenGord) October 21, 2020

Fabinho injured Kudus. Can we act as Liverpool fans and curse the Brazilian? — fiifi (@Efson_) October 21, 2020

Big blow to Kudus. Had one nice move at the beginning of the game and sadly had to leave the game because of injury. Hope it is not anything bad. Very disappointing if you ask me. Hope he recovers soon. Wanted to see him shine in front of a big club! More opportunities to come! — Joe Dumas (@Kwekubee7) October 21, 2020

Kudus Mohammed injured. Damn this is sad for Ajax 💔💔 #AJXLIV #ChampionsLeague — Mahmoud Sterling💎 (@Mckemz_) October 21, 2020

Eei Ghana! Today Kudus dey play big team too thigh injury, atimes we for pray giv our Stars too. Wish you successful recovery.😣🇬🇭❤🤞 #AJXLIV — KofoTown Lionel Messi 😉🇬🇭 (@Valverd29039382) October 21, 2020

FurloughFC have managed to get rid of Kudus in the first ten minutes like they tried with James at the weekend. — Tortured Toffee. Lge🥇9️⃣ FA🏆5️⃣ CWC🏆1️⃣ CS🏵9️⃣ (@torturedtoffee) October 21, 2020