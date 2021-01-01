'How could I want to leave the club?' - Jorginho reacts to Chelsea exit talk

The Italy international midfielder has seen a return to Serie A mooted, but he remains fully committed to a contract at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho has sought to bring the speculation regarding his future at Chelsea to a close, with the Italy international claiming to have given no thought to making a move elsewhere.

A return to Serie A for the former Napoli midfielder has been mooted, with his agent revealing that Juventus, AC Milan and Inter are among those to have expressed interest.

The 29-year-old is, however, tied to a contract through to 2023 and is readying himself for FA Cup and Champions League final appearances with an ambitious side at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho, who moved to England in 2018, has told reporters of the exit talk he has been generating in west London: "Of course, I do feel settled.

"When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away.

"It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people. So it feels like home now in England.

"It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play!

"How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point. It’s not the point even talking about it now. I’ve got two more years and like I said, I really feel at home here. So there’s no point actually even talking about it. And we have only just started under Thomas [Tuchel] - we’ve got a lot more to do here."

Jorginho has retained a prominent role in the Chelsea team since another managerial change was made back in January.

Tuchel has succeeded Blues legend Frank Lampard and put his side in contention for major honours and a top-four finish.

Jorginho's latest outing saw him contribute towards a bump being hit in a domestic road, with his reckless back-pass presenting Arsenal with an opportunity to secure a 1-0 derby win, but his creative qualities have been showcased on a regular basis.

His true value to the Chelsea cause is now being recognised, with an underrated performer coming to the fore.

Asked if detractors are now acknowledging his worth, Jorginho said: "I hope so! If they don’t by now, they don’t understand football! But the results, the numbers, are there.

"So whoever wants to say something different, they can have their opinion, but it will not affect me in a bad way.

"Criticism will always be there, in any job. It depends how you take it. And for me, honestly, it’s just motivation to work even harder."

Chelsea will be back in action on Saturday when facing Leicester in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

