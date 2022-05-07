How Bissouma inspired Mwepu-less Brighton and Hove Albion against Manchester United

Yves Bissouma played a significant role as Brighton and Hove Albion walloped Manchester United 4-0 in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Buoyed by their emphatic 3-0 triumph over Brentford last time out, the Red Devils travelled to the American Express Community Stadium - hoping to consolidate on that result.

Nevertheless, the Seagulls had other ideas as they romped to a convincing win to send Ralf Rangnick’s men home with heads bowed low.

Moises Caicedo put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute after benefiting from a poor defending by United to beat goalkeeper David de Gea.

Four minutes into the second half, Marc Cucurella doubled Brighton's advantage as the Spaniard fired into the roof of the net after he was set up by Leandro Trossard.

Things got worse for the Red Devils as they leaked their third goal of the game after Pascal Grossbeat De Gea with Cucurella the provider.

Trossard confirmed United’s defeat on the hour mark as he guided the ball home on the line with his chest.

Bissouma played from start to finish and statistics showed that he put up a fine display against the 20-time English kings.

Although he could not muster a single shot, he made 52 touches, 35 passes and a passing accuracy of 80 percent.

In addition, he completed one dribble and made two top tackles, one interception as well as one clearance.

Even though he committed two fouls, he was dispossessed on two occasions.

Unlike Bissouma who saw every minute of action, Ghana prospect Tariq Lamptey was introduced for Solly March in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, Enock Mwepu was not listed for action due to a groin strain suffered against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old has been a first-team regular for the Seagulls this term, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Brighton move up to ninth place on 47 points with two matches to play in their campaign. They are next in action against Leeds United next Sunday at Elland Road.

Rangnick's men can no longer qualify for the Champions League as a result of their loss and are on course for their worst Premier League finish.