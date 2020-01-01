'Hopefully Klopp will give me the opportunity!' - Liverpool starlet Williams itching to make Premier League debut

The teenage defender is hoping to earn his first top-flight appearance for the Reds when the season resumes

Neco Williams is targeting his Premier League debut ahead of 's return to action, which he says would be "another massive achievement" in his fledgling career.

Williams had featured in five games for Liverpool's first team in all competitions before the 2019-20 campaign was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

The 19-year-old took his senior bow during the Reds' memorable penalty shootout win over in the back in October, and went on to line up in all four of the club's fixtures - including their 2-0 defeat in the fifth round at the hands of .

The Welsh right-back is still some way off challenging Trent-Alexander Arnold for a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, but he could see plenty of action in the final weeks of the season should Liverpool sew up the title early.

The Reds only need two wins from their final nine fixtures to win a first top-flight crown in 30-years, having already established a 25-point lead over reigning champions at the top of the table.

Klopp will have the option to rotate his squad if maximum points are picked up against and , and Williams is ready to seize the "opportunity" with both hands if called upon.

“I’d say that from when you’re a little kid you dream of making a Premier League debut so for me to make it this season would be another massive achievement,” the U19 international told the club's official website.

“If I just keep showing the boss what I’m capable of doing and keep showing my ability in training, then hopefully he’ll give me the opportunity.

“I think now it’s a massive opportunity for us young lads to maybe get an opportunity, but obviously the boss knows best and if he thinks it’s the right game for us to play then for sure he’ll play us. He’ll have no hesitation in that.”

Williams says the Liverpool squad has settled back into a "rhythm" in training, and that everyone is champing at the bit to finish the job after a three-month hiatus, starting with Sunday's Merseyside derby.

“The lads are looking fit and sharp now, it just feels amazing to get back into it,” he added.

“I think the main aim now is obviously to win the league and try to dominate every team that we play and try to get as many points as we can.

“For sure, all the boys are very excited for the first game and hopefully we’ll get the win. Training-wise, the boys have all been looking very sharp, we’ve got the rhythm back and we’re all looking very fit again.

“I think for all of us now this is the longest that we haven’t had any footy, so it just feels good to get back into it.”