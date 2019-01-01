‘Hopefully I stay here forever’ - Mane keen to end career at Liverpool

The Senegal international is the club’s joint-top scorer with Mohamed Salah on seven goals for the season

Sadio Mane wants to remain at for the rest of his career, saying he has never experienced a club like it before.

The forward has been with the Reds for over three years now, and has been crucial to the club’s recent success.

He has also enjoyed personal success, sharing last season's Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old has once again enjoyed a blistering start to the current campaign, scoring five league goals and two goals, along with a double in the Super Cup final victory over , and he hopes his time at Anfield can continue indefinitely.

“I am very happy to be part of this great club and I enjoy it,” Mane told TV 2. “Hopefully I stay here forever.”

Along with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Salah, Mane has helped form one of the most prolific attacking trios in European football, and says their connection both on and off the pitch has been key to their success in front of goal.

“It’s easy to work with them. Personally, I feel lucky to get to play with them. They are really good players and make everything easier.

“Mo is fun sometimes. He is a cool and nice guy. Bobby is very shy. He is the most shy football player I have ever met, but very nice.”

Not only have the players helped Mane settle and perform to his very best, but the atmosphere around the entire club has proved to be an experience unlike any other for the former Red Bull Salzburg and attacker.

“I’ve been to some clubs around the world, but Liverpool is unique. It’s like a family. The mood is always incredible.

“But it’s normal that we’ve been together for four years and know each other. We are also together off the field and that is important for morale.”

The attacking trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah look set to play together once again as Liverpool host on Sunday, as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last 11 home league games, their longest such run in the top-flight at Anfield in over 30 years.