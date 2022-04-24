Holy Sons and She United are Nigerian champions of Neymar Jr's Five
Holy Sons and She United have been crowned as Nigerian champions of Neymar Jr’s Five 2022.
In the nationals finals held at the Good Beach, Victoria Island Lagos, the two teams emerged as winners of the men's and women’s categories.
She United walked home with the diadem in the women’s final after defeating Gafat FC 5-0, with Subomi Ogundele playing a key role in the one-sided affair.
“This is a dream come true for me as a footballer as I will be representing Nigeria at the world finals in Qatar,” a delighted Ogundele told GOAL.
“I am very happy and no doubt this is a great opportunity for me to showcase my talent to a global audience.
“Big up to my teammates for their relentless effort. The scoreline looks flattering but it required a lot of hardwork and commitment. To the organisers, I say thank you and we hope this continues.”
Although under another name, Holy Sons defended their title in the men’s final following a 5-0 drubbing of Kaizer Chiefs in a thrilling fixture.
With this, both teams will now represent Nigeria at the world championship slated for Qatar in May 2022.
There, the best amateur players from across the globe will battle it out at Qatar Foundation – a non-profit organisation made up of more than 50 entities working in education, research and community development – just a few months before the commencement of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
Owing to the cancellation of the 2021 World Final, the teams that qualified last year already have their places assured.
Furthermore, the winners of the mixed and female categories stand a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a match against Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr’s selection of teammates.
Some of them include Jaimy Schallenbergh (Belgium), Leon Gillies Mannes (Norway), Simon Gustavo (Brazil), Shahzad Rafi (Kuwait), Stanley Godian (Nigeria), Giorgio Montalti (Italy), and Abhinash Shanmugam (India).
“I can’t wait to see who comes out on top in this special ‘Super Final’,” the Brazil international told the Red Bull website.
“It’s always an exciting challenge to take on the tournament champions. They get the chance to try a few of their tricks on me, and I reply with a few of mine.”