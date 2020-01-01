Hoeness wants Sane and Havertz to kick off 'new era' at Bayern

Both the Manchester City and Leverkusen stars have been heavily linked with Bayern, who are on the cusp of yet another Bundesliga crown

Former president Uli Hoeness foresees "a new era" at the club as he hopes Kai Havertz could follow Leroy Sane in joining the leaders.

Bayern are widely expected to sign winger Sane in the upcoming transfer window, having seen a previous move for the international hindered by a long-term injury.

The Bavarian giants were seven points clear of nearest challengers ahead of Saturday's match against as they close on an eighth straight title, having prevailed over their rivals midweek thanks to Joshua Kimmich's wondergoal to place one hand on the Bundesliga crown.

With that side potentially boosted by Sane's arrival, Hoeness - a member of Bayern's supervisory board after his presidency ended - is excited for the future.

"I believe that we are on the threshold of a relatively great generation," he told BR.

"When I think that we managed to extend with Manuel Neuer, and we have Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Robert Lewandowski and hopefully David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara [also agreeing contracts], and I also hope with Leroy Sane, with [Kingsley] Coman, [Serge] Gnabry, a young, developable team.

"I can imagine, if everything goes well, that a new era is just beginning at Bayern Munich."

sensation Havertz, who netted the only goal of his side's 1-0 victory over on Friday, would appear to belong among such company, with predictable links to Bayern emerging amid a wonderful season in which he has produced 11 goals and five assists in 26 Bundesliga starts.

Hoeness made no secret of his desire to have Havertz join Bayern, yet he acknowledged the potential difficulties of another major signing amid the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would certainly like to have Kai Havertz," Hoeness added. "But at the moment, it is so that one does not know exactly what the economic future of all football is.

"I would like to see him in Munich from a sporting perspective, but as of today I honestly cannot imagine it, although I would like to see it."