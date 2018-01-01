Hodgson relieved as Crystal Palace end Zaha curse

Since 2016-17, the Eagles have not won a Premier League match without the star winger but against the Foxes, they broke the jinx

Roy Hodgson has expressed relief after Crystal Palace secured a win over Leicester City without the services of star man Wilfried Zaha.

The Eagles have lost their last 13 outings that had the Cote d'Ivoire international missing but won Saturday's Premier League encounter against Claude Puel's side, courtesy Luka Milivojevic's goal.

Zaha missed out on the clash due to the accumulation of yellow cards. In his absence, Palace have struggled, leading to Hodgson's heightened worries. However, the three points claimed against the Foxes at Selhurst Park ‘put that one to bed’.

"It is nice to put that one to bed," he said at his post-match media conference.

"It is a fact, of course. We have done more than enough to win games when he has not played, but when that good performance was a defeat, the stark fact remains.

"But it has got people talking and writing more than it has got us thinking. We have known it was there, but it will be a different press conference next week."

Zaha is expected back when Palace take on Manchester City next Saturday.