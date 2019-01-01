HiFL: We are improving with every game – UI Pioneers coach Allen

The Pioneers played to their second consecutive stalemate against the LCU Gladiators at the UI Sports Complex on Wednesday

UI Pioneers coach Eduviere Allen believes his side is improving with every game they play in the Higher Institutions Football League.

On Wednesday, the Pioneers were forced to a 0-0 draw with LCU Gladiators in front of their home fans at the Sports Complex.

The draw was UI Pioneers' second stalemate in two games, having shared the spoils with ABUAD Stars in their opening game on Tuesday.

Notwithstanding their failure to defeat the LCU Gladiators, Allen is pleased with his side’s development in the competition while urging them to be more clinical in front of goal.

“If you watch our game against ABUAD yesterday and compare it with today, you will see that our team is really improving,” Allen told Goal.

“We played better today and had more scoring opportunities. Our only problem is the failure to score.

“The only goal we have scored in the competition was from the penalty but we will keep working until we get it right.”

Despite admitting his side’s shortcomings in the two games played, he is hopeful they can reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

“We need to score our chances even if is half chances. We need to score that is the major problem we have,” he added.

“Of course we stand a good chance of qualifying to the next round. I have watched all the teams here and all of them are beatable if only we can score goals.”

University of Ibadan Pioneers will take on LASU Blazers in their next game at the UI Sports Complex on Thursday.