HiFL: MVP award will motivate me for better performance – LCU Gladators’ Odunayo

The forward delivered a standout performance as LCU Gladiators shared the spoils with Uites on Wednesday

LCU Gladiators forward Olubodun Odunayo said the Most Valuable Player award he won on Wednesday will inspire him for better performances in the HiFL competition.

The Gladiators played out a 0-0 draw with the University of Ibadan Pioneer at the UI Sports complex with the forward delivering an impressive display in the encounter to scoop the individual prize.

“The award will make me to perform better than today but I am displeased with our failure to score in the match,” Oduayo told Goal.

“Our defence is well coordinated and that is why we did not let in a goal but we need to convert our chances because we created several opportunities in the game.”

Having lost their opening match to LASU Blazers, LCU Gladiators are now winless in two games but the forward is upbeat his side can qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

“What we have to do to qualify to the next round is to win our next game, because we lost our first match," he continued.

"Today we lost many scoring chances which we are very sad about but I think we will perform better in our next game than today.”

Lead City University Gladiators take on ABUAD Stars in their next game at UI Sports Complex on Thursday.