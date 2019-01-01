HiFL: Lead City University Gladiators can qualify for Round of 16 - Adeoye

Despite their shaky start, the LCU Gladiators manager is certain of his team’s progress in the competition

Lead City University Gladiators coach Onigbinde Adeoye is confident his side can reach the Round of 16 of the HiFL tournament.

On Wednesday, the LCU Gladiators played out a 0-0 stalemate with the University of Ibadan Pioneer to extend their winless run to two games following their opening day defeat to LASU Blazers.

Adeoye, who is impressed with the performance of his side in the encounter, believes they still have a chance to advance into the knockout stages.

“As you can see it has been a very good and exciting match, both teams put in 100 percent,” Adeoye told Goal.

“The group is still open and we have a good chance of qualifying because we have one point now from two matches, UI have two points, LASU have six points from the two matches

“We just have to prepare ourselves for the next match. LASU is playing UI in their next match and we are playing ABUAD. We are looking forward to a good match.”

Lead City University Gladiators take on ABUAD at the UI Sports Complex on Thursday.