HiFL: LASU Blazers were complacent against UI Pioneers - coach Thompson

Wednesday's defeat ended the Blazers' unbeaten run but they finished as group leaders

LASU Blazers coach Omosaiye Thompson has blamed his players for being complacent in their final group game.

The Lagos State University side suffered a 2-0 loss to UI Pioneers on Wednesday at the University of Ibadan Sports Centre.

Although the Blazers progressed to the Round of 16 as group leaders, Thompson was disappointed with the team's performance that shattered his personal record.

"They felt they've qualified already because I hold against UI. They haven't beaten me before," Thompson told Goal .

Article continues below

"The last time we met was at Ife and I defeated them 1-0, the least they had against was a draw.

"The boys were complacent and they calculated the points that even we lose, we've qualified already and we will still top the group.

"We'll prepare very well and except from this match, we've been winning every game."