HiFL: LASU Blazers’ elimination is unfortunate - Benjamin Adebisi

The midfielder is displeased with his side's exit from the university football competition despite bagging the man-of-the-match award

Benjamin Adebisi is unhappy with the Lagos State University's elimination in the quarter-final of the Higher Institution Football League on Wednesday.

Despite winning 2-1 in the second leg of the quarter-final in Lagos, they failed to progress into the next round following their 2-0 first-leg defeat in Ife.

Adebisi delivered an impressive performance in the encounter and was deservedly named the man-of-the-match of the game.

“I thank God for winning the man-of-the-match award but I am not happy we didn’t qualify for the next round. It is quite unfortunate,” he told Goal.

“Our failure to qualify came from the first leg in Ife, most of our key payers were not on ground because of injuries and other reasons.

“I didn’t start the game in Ife. It is the coach’s call. But we thank God we won here in front of our fans.

“I am really impressed with the turnout of our supporters. They were all there for us throughout the game.”