HiFL: 'Ilorin is going to be battle' - UNIBEN Royals coach Onome Komi

The coach has shifted his focus on the return fixture after Wednesday's win at the University of Benin Sports Centre

UNIBEN Royals coach Onome Komi said his players will improve on their performance when they travel to Ilorin next Wednesday for their second leg of the Higher Institution Football League quarter-final fixture.

The Royals defeated UNILORIN Warriors 1-0 in Benin on Wednesday, thanks to Odior Daniel's goal in the 56th minute.

The win gave them an advantage as they chase a spot in the semi-final of the foremost tertiary institutions league in .

After lauding his team for their performance in front of home fans, Komi warned the Warriors to expect 'a big game' on September 11.

"It's a good win, a hard-fought one. The boys gave a good account of themselves and played to instructions," Komi told Goal.

"They put up a good fight and I'm happy we got the goal when the opportunity came.

"Ilorin will be a big one because we are not relenting. If they can come here and fight us like this, we can equally go there to fight them. It is going to be battle there because it is not over yet."