HiFL: Coach Ogunsemore - Substitutions were key to Unilag Marines' equaliser against FUTA Tigers

The Marines left it late before cancelling out their visitors' opener in front of their fans on Tuesday

Unilag Marines coach Macpherson Ogunsemore has stated that his substitutions made the difference in their 1-1 draw against FUTA Tigers.

The Marines found themselves behind after Iteade Ibrahim's strike separated the teams in the 40th minute.

After the restart, the introduction of Bello Jubril and Pele boosted the hosts' charge for a goal before Odu Robert rose the highest to convert Fatolu Adeola's free-kick.

The goal helped the Marines to gain a point after their first game and coach Ogunsemore has revealed the key decisions that changed the game.

"What I told my boys is that you can concede in the first-half and you can still come back to win the second half," Ogunsemore told Goal .

"It was was a nice game but we played against the opponents that do not play the ball on the ground which was not in our favour because our normal game is to keep the ball flowing but comport ourselves and dominated the entire second half.

Article continues below

"The substitutions were very key to the equaliser because the midfield possessed the ball well in the second half."

The gaffer believes his team has the advantage to grab the sole qualification ticket to the next round when they face EKSU Mountaineers in matchday three.

"We have a better chance of dictating the pace and qualify because FUTA will play before us and it will help us see the number of goals they will score against EKSU," he concluded.