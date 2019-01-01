HiFL: Coach Allen worried about UI Pioneers' scoring problem despite win over LASU Blazers

The Pioneers progressed to the Round of 16 after grabbing a crucial win in their final group match on Thursday

UI Pioneers coach Eduviere Allen admitted his team still lack a goalscoring edge despite their 2-0 win over LASU Blazers.

Goals from Oladieji Abdumalik and Alabi Salam helped the University of Ibadan outfit seal their qualification for the knockout stage with their only win in the group.

Earlier this week, the Pioneers settled for a 1-1 stalemate against ABUAD Stars and they were later held to a goalless draw by LCU Gladiators in Wednesday’s Ibadan derby.

"Our major problem is still scoring goals because even after scoring two goals, we had many chances to score more but we didn't. We will go back to the drawing board and work on it," Allen told Goal.

After admitting his side's struggles in front of goal, Allen further stated the role he played in helping his boys to defeat the group leaders.

"I psyched the team up after yesterday's game, I talked to them but we're still improving because we are not there yet even with the victory we still have many loopholes to work on," he added.

UI Pioneers wrapped up their group outings as runners-up behind LASU Blazers with five points after three games, but the coach assured fans of improved display in the next round.

"They should be expecting an improved team with better performance because we have the privilege to bring in new players," Allen concluded.