HiFL: Coach Alayode - Exams kept FUTA Tigers from training for Unilag Marines

The Tigers gave away the lead to settle for the spoils at the University of Lagos Sports Complex

Coach Ajibua Alayode said that FUTA Tigers did not have enough time to train well for their game against Unilag Marines due to on-going examinations in the school, after playing out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The Akure-based side were ahead for the most part of the game after Iteade Ibrahim's effort broke the deadlock five minutes before the half-time break.

A header from Odu Robert in the 90th minute shattered their hopes of grabbing maximum points in the matchday one.

Aside from the late goal conceded, the Tigers will have to worry about their players' fitness after multiple cases of muscle strain in the closing stages of the encounter.

"The two teams played and it was a nice game but my students are not fit," Alayode told Goal.

"They have been writing their exams, infact, the University exempted them from their academics so that they can make it to Lagos.

"We haven't played for three weeks now and they are fatigued already and we had many cases of muscle strain during the game.

"We will try our best tomorrow and we want to beat the EKSU tomorrow."

FUTA Tigers will hope to bounce back from the late setback when they lock horns against EKSU Mountaineers on Wednesday.