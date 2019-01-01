He's Virgil van Dijk! Story behind famous Liverpool chant & lyrics

The Reds defender is one of his side's most important & popular players, and has his own song that is now a staple in the Anfield songbook

Virgil van Dijk has had a monumental impact on ever since arriving from in December 2017 for a then-record fee, and he quickly lived up to his price tag on the pitch.

He is a favourite amongst Red supporters, and had an instrumental role in Liverpool's triumph in 2018-19.

The centre-back managed to transform Liverpool's defence from one of the most vulnerable in Europe to one of the best, and now, the Anfield faithful have shown him their gratitude by way of his own catchy anthem.

Liverpool supporters are famed for their songs and fan chants, so it wasn't long before Van Dijk got his own.

Sung to the tune of 'Dirty Old Town' made famous by British punk band The Pogues, Van Dijk's song gained popularity on the Liverpool terraces a few months into the 2018-19 season. Supporters altered the lyrics – originally by Ewan MacColl – which were actually written about Salford, , a borough in Greater Manchester not too far from Old Trafford, home of Liverpool's great rival .

The new lyrics reference Van Dijk's immense skills as a defender and the fans' pride and appreciation for their No.4.

Its catchiness has made it almost as popular a tune as Liverpool's Champions League classic 'Allez Allez Allez', with the likes of players such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain even singing the chant in the dressing room after the Champions League victory in 2019.

Below you can watch a rendition of the song performed by Jamie Webster in Madrid, hours before the UCL final against .

Van Dijk himself is a fan of his song, telling the Liverpool official website: "I'm obviously aware of my song the fans have created for me. It’s brilliant. Like everyone else, I first saw it on Twitter. Now I’ve heard it in the last few games. “It means a lot to me and to have such a great song already is fantastic. It’s recognition of how things have been going and I am very proud to have a song. I can’t tell you how great it is to hear my name being sung in the stadium. “I have a good relationship with the fans and I see their comments on social media from time to time. For a club like Liverpool, you need to give your blood, sweat and tears on the pitch and if you do that then I think you will be adored because you’ve done everything possible to win the game." Read about more Liverpool fan chants here.

'He's Virgil van Dijk' lyrics

He's our centre-half

He's our number four

Watch him defend

And watch him score

He'll pass the ball

Calm as you like

He's Virgil van Dijk

He's Virgil van Dijk