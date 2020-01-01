'He's got the X-factor' - Solskjaer hails Fernandes following win over Manchester City

The midfielder was again praised by his manager after Manchester United's derby win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded Bruno Fernandes' impact at after a 2-0 derby win over on Sunday.

Fernandes' impressive start to his career at Old Trafford continued with a brilliant quick free-kick to set up Anthony Martial's opener, while Scott McTominay sealed United's win late on.

Sunday's victory saw Manchester United do the league double over their crosstown rivals, having won 2-1 at the Etihad in December.

In addition, Manchester United also picked up a 1-0 win at the Etihad in the semi-finals, although that followed a 3-1 defeat in the opening leg to the competition's eventual champions.

international Fernandes arrived at United in January and already has two goals and three assists in five Premier League games as he's gotten off to a spectacular start at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer praised the 25-year-old for his performances at United so far, as his side moved within three points of fourth-placed .

"He works hard, he's humble enough, he's got the desire, commitment, but he's also got the X-factor," the United manager told a news conference.

"He's a risk-taker, he's got courage, he's brave enough to make mistakes and if you make enough mistakes they'll be corrected into fantastic assists or goals."

United are on a 10-game unbeaten run and completed a league double over City for the first time since 2009-10.

Solskjaer is happy with his team's growth but believes they are still a few signings away from being Premier League contenders.

"We feel we're improving all the time and we know that we lack one or two, three players and some experience to be considered a title contender, we know that and we're not going to start talking about that now," he said.

"We're just going to start talking about getting up the table, getting more points, challenging for that top four because Chelsea and Leicester are too far ahead of us for my liking still."

Manchester United are set to face LASK in the first leg of their round of 16 clash on Thursday before visiting former manager Jose Mourinho and next weekend in the Premier League.