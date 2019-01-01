'He's got everything!' - Keane hails Kane as the best number nine in the world

The Tottenham and England captain has developed into the most complete striker in football, the Irish legend claims

Former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane believes Harry Kane is the best number nine in world football as it stands.

England talisman Kane is currently sidelined after sustaining an ankle injury in the closing stages of Spurs' loss to Manchester United last month.

But he has already managed 20 goals so far this season having won the Golden Boot at last summer's World Cup in Russia.

Keane himself is not unfamiliar with scoring goals for Spurs, having netted on 120 occasions in 298 appearances across two spells for the London club.

And in an interview with Spurs TV, the 38-year-old outlined his view that Kane has become the most complete forward in football.

“For me, at this moment in time, I don’t think there’s a better number nine in the world," Keane said.

“I would say he’s the best number nine at this moment in time. I just think he stands out. He’s got everything.

“He scores goals with his left foot, right foot, headers, penalties, free-kicks."

It's not just Kane's goal record that Keane has been impressed with.

The Irishman believes the Spurs star has proved that he is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet and is capable of setting up goals for his teammates.

“What I like about him is how he’s developed into a number nine that can also come short as well," he added.

“His link up play is very, very good, which we’ve seen when Dele scored that goal against Arsenal when Kane comes deep and plays that long ball.

“His first touch is immense. He can hold people off because he’s so strong.

“He’s got everything you could want for a number nine so for me he’s the best in the world.”

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be hoping that Kane returns to action sooner rather than later, with a two-legged Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, as well as league fixtures against Leicester, Burnley and Chelsea in the next month.