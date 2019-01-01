Goulon's wondergoal receives former Puskas winner's thumbs up

Former FIFA Puskas Award winner Faiz Subri has given his endorsement for Herold Goulon's recent wondergoal for Pahang.

centre back Herold Goulon's wondergoal in the Elephants' 3-1 win over in their first leg semi-final encounter has received the endorsement of former FIFA Puskas Award winner Faiz Subri.

Three minutes into injury time in the match that was held on Saturday at the Darul Makmur Stadium, the Frenchman scored from a free-kick taken from inside his own half near the touchline. The ball swerved high up in the air before dipping down at an acute angle in between the small gap between the goal post and Perak goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim's outstretched arm, and into the back of the net.

It was his second goal of the night, one which has sparked talks of Puskas nomination by the Malaysian FA (FAM), and also captured the attention of international media.

Faiz, who won the 2016 edition, has praised the defender's strike, in an interview with Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Coincidentally, the midfielder won the trophy for his free kick goal that was scored against Pahang in a Malaysia match in February that year, while playing for Pulau Pinang.

"I think the goal was an amazing one because it was taken farther than the distance of the goal I scored three years ago. Everyone saw how focused he (Goulon) was in the run-up to the kick, and the goal amazed everyone including me.

"I definitely want to see it nominated for the award (Puskas), and I think he stands a good chance of winning if he is nominated."

The 31-year old player also expressed his desire to see the Malaysian league receive more positive attention from the international media, generated by brilliant moments such as the centre back's wondergoal.

"Moments such as the goal are good for the promotion of the Malaysian league, as it isn't easy to be recognised internationally. When international media provides coverage of the goal, it will bring about a positive impact on our football competition.

"I hope to see more players creating these moments of brilliance in the league, so that local and foreign football fans can find out what we are capable of," said the free agent.

