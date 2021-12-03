Henry and Shearer unhappy with Arteta's Aubameyang decision in Arsenal loss to Manchester United

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and his counterpart Alan Shearer, who played for Newcastle United, have questioned the decision by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to take off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Thursday's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

Emile Smith Rowe controversially put the Gunners ahead in the 13th minute, but in the stroke of half-time, Bruno Fernandes equalized.

Cristiano Ronaldo then put United ahead with his first of the night in the 52nd minute, before Martin Odegaard pulled the sides level again.

Ronaldo then converted a penalty in the 70th minute to give the home team the lead again.

With 15 minutes to go, Aubameyang was replaced by Edward Nketiah with Alexandre Lacazette also coming on for Smith Rowe. But the move by Arteta did not go down well with the former strikers.

"One thing I couldn't understand is, Aubameyang is your captain, he is your goalscorer, you put him as a captain," Henry told Prime Video as quoted by Daily Mail.

"Fifteen minutes to go, you are losing 3-2, and you take him off. 3-2, away from home, and you take your captain, your symbol, off the field, and you know he can score you goals. So something is not right there.

"[Arteta] has all the right in the world to take him off but if I'm captain, I'll be going on the bench I'm not playing well but that shows 'do they still trust me?'"

Shearer seconded Henry's statement, saying substituting the Gabon international was not right.

"He hasn't scored in a while and didn't look like scoring tonight but having said that I totally agree with what Thierry is saying.

"He's your go to guy, skipper, in desperate need of a goal. Think that tells you all's not well if the manager's dragging him off with 15 minutes to go."

Despite the loss, the North Londoners retained fifth position on the table with 23 points, two more than the Red Devils who are placed seventh. Their next assignment will be away to Goodison Park where they will play Everton.