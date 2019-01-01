Henry Onyekuru: Former Everton striker must prove himself at Monaco - Joseph Yobo

To justify his ratings, the Nigeria international needs to step up another level at Stade Louis II, according to the Everton great

and legend Joseph Yobo claims Henry Onyekuru must prove his quality at new club .

The 22-year-old’s inability to secure a work permit in cut his dream to play for the Toffees, having joined the Merseysiders in 2017.

AS Monaco 🇲🇨 are delighted to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru 🇳🇬 from . Our new attacking midfielder joins us on a 5-year deal 👏. pic.twitter.com/5r6drWUoDQ — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 12, 2019

Before teaming up with the Monegasques on a five-year deal, Onyekuru was sent on loan to , and then , where he helped the Lions win a domestic double last season.

Although Yobo feels disappointed about the young striker’s inability to represent the Goodison Park side owing to permit issues, he believes Onyekuru’s move to Monaco is a new chapter for him – and must justify his worth to show what the Premier League is missing.

“He is a fantastic talent and I would have loved to see his deal [with Everton] go through but work permit restricted him from playing in the Premier League,” Yobo told Goal.

“But he has shown what he’s got at Galatasaray, very exciting to watch and he can score goals as well. I was happy seeing him play for Nigeria national team but he didn’t get that chance to play for Everton because he didn’t play more international games to give him the right.

“For me as an Evertonian, I feel he is a good prospect and would have been a great talent for Everton. He did very well at Galatasaray and was one of the fans’ favourites and if he had his way, he would have stayed to continue his progress but then, the club wanted to do a different business which was against his wish.”

After changing their managers thrice last season, Monaco were eliminated from the , the French Cup, and narrowly escaped relegation from .

However, Yobo thinks playing for such team is a good chance for Onyekuru to show his class like he did in .

“Monaco is a good team but haven’t done well in the past few years. Everything is now new for Henry to prove himself again,” Yobo continued.

“He would have been happy at Galatasaray and done more because he knows the club and their culture but in Monaco, he must prove himself. He is a striker, young and still learning the trade.

“I wish him all the best and hope he performs well like he did in Turkey and ultimately bring his form back to the national team.”

The forward is expected to make his debut when Monaco face Metz on Saturday. Leonardo Jardim’s men made a losing start to the season at the weekend, losing 3-0 at home to .